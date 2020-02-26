Hainan authorities launch campaign to stop wildlife trade

HAIKOU, February 26. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities launched a large-scale campaign to protect forest fauna and stop wildlife trade and wild animals' meat. According to the regional public safety department, the initiative will stay in force for three years.

"We urge the population to pay attention and inform the authorities about illegal actions against wild animals, in order to prevent illegal trade," the regulator said.

The decision to stop wildlife trade is a preventive measure amid coronavirus epidemic in China, and, according to Chinese experts, bats and pangolins were the source of the virus' outbreak. It was previously reported that the epicenter of the virus was the wholesale seafood market in Wuhan, which also sold wild animals' meat.

According to statistics, over 260 stores selling wild animals, as well as more than 800 private menageries, where representatives of the forest fauna were cultivated in artificial conditions, have been closed irecently on Hainan. Moreover, the police conducted more than 30,000 inspections in local agricultural markets and 28,000 inspections in restaurants.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 42 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 81,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit the number of 2,769, yet more than 30,310 patients have recovered from the disease.