China's Sanya allocates $121 mln to tourism sector amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, February 26. /TASS/. Hainan's biggest resort city — Sanya — allocated 850 million yuan (about $121 mln) to restore tourism sector which suffered greatly from coronavirus outbreak in the country, the local office for tourism, culture and sports reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, banks, energy enterprises, public organizations, as well as various government agencies in charge of taxation, economic development, construction and transport provided support to the tourist companies which suffered from coronavirus epidemic.

About 70 commercial organizations in the tourism industry received subsidies amounting to 62.23 million yuan ($ 8.86 million), while for more than 380 companies the authorities reduced fiscal fees by 28.34 million yuan ($ 4 million). Banks provided travel agencies with special loans reaching 407 million yuan ($ 57.95 million) and extended the terms of repaying the ones that had already been issued, amounting to 356 million yuan ($ 50.68 million).

Moreover, about 600 travel agencies applied for the government's financial aid worth 418 million yuan ($ 59.51 million). For more than 200 firms, the authorities eased lease terms in the first quarter, allowing them to save over 10.88 million yuan ($ 1.54 million).

According to a poll, many companies in the city of Sanya described the authorities' efforts as effective. Due to such help, they managed to avoid mass layoffs and reduce the losses they would have suffered over coronavirus fears. With the support of the local Hainan administration, the companies were able to cultivate new tourism programs that are expected to attract more tourists to the region in the near future.

Coronavirus oubreak

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 42 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 81,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit the number of 2,769, yet more than 30,310 patients have recovered from the disease.