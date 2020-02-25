Hainan to ease tax burden on enterprises amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, February 25. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to reduce the tax burden on medium and small enterprises in the first quarter of 2020 amid the outbreak of coronavirus in China, www.hinews.cn reported on Tuesday.

In the first quarter of 2020, Hainan's tax administration is ready to cut the total tax revenue on real estate and land by 890 million yuan (about $ 12.7 million). According to the deputy head of the tax department, Lan Shuansyuan, the central government departments that regulate fiscal and financial issues, together with the provincial authorities, drafted a number of ways to reduce tax burden on businesses amid coronavirus outbreak.

First of all, the provisions contain preferential taxation of real estate and land for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as companies engaged in the tourism sector.

Hainan administration's preferential tax policy will allow local companies to allocate financial resources at their disposal to production needs, and resume their work faster. The authorities also developed other mechanisms designed to ease tax burden on enterprises facing difficulties amid the epidemic.