Russia’s non-oil and gas exports to China up by almost 20% in 2019

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas exports from Russia to China increased by 19% year-on-year in monetary terms in 2019 and amounted to $14.5 bln, the Russian Export Center (REC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the results of 2019, non-resource exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $12.04 bln, which is up 10% year-on-year.

Non-oil exports to Belarus grew by 2% to $10.56 bln, exports to Turkey grew by 10% to $ 7.79 bln, to the Netherlands - by 17% to $7.67 bln, to the UK - by 229%, up to $7.58 bln.

Non-energy exports to the US decreased by 17% to $6.44 bln, to Egypt - by 14% to $5.4 bln, to Germany - by 11% to $4.49 bln, to India - by 14% up to $4.43 bln.

According to the results of 2019, the total volume of Russia’s non-energy exports reached $ 154.5 bln, which is almost the same as in 2018 (an increase of 0.2%).

REC states that in 2019, the situation on the global market worsened for many important Russian exports.

Low prices in a number of categories led to the fact that many manufacturers did not send goods for export, but kept them in warehouses in anticipation of a rise in price.

The stronger protectionism in the world and trade wars also had a negative impact on Russian exports, the REC said.

"In order to reduce the impact of these negative factors on Russian foreign trade, the authorities are pursuing a course towards diversification. The results of 2019 show that there was progress in this respect. The share of non-primary non-energy exports in total Russian exports grew to 36.5% against 34.3% in 2018," Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center, said as quoted by the center’s press service.

In the category of non-primary non-energy exports, diversification increased thanks to an increase in the share of smaller industries such as producers of precious metals, vegetable oils, chemicals, fertilizers, cars. At the same time the share of ferrous metals and grain shrank, Nikishina stressed. In physical terms, non-primary non-energy exports from Russia increased by 2.7% in 2019 compared to 2018.