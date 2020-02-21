Arkhangelsk Region’s tax revenues from tourism grow almost 50% YOY

ARKHANGELSK, February 21. /TASS/. Tax revenues from companies, working in the tourism sector in the Arkhangelsk Region, grew by almost 50% year-on-year in 2019, the regional tax authority’s press service reported on Friday.
"In 2019, companies and businesses, which work in the Arkhangelsk Region in the sector of tourism, paid 731 million rubles ($11 million) to the budget in taxes," the press service said. "This is by 242 million rubles ($3.7 million), or 49.4% more than they paid a year earlier."
Catering companies account for 67% of the payments, or 487 million rubles ($7.5 million), accommodation facilities provided 195 million rubles ($3 million), and tourist agencies and operators — 50 million rubles ($0.7 million).
The major contributors were the region’s largest cities — Arkhangelsk, Severodvinsk and Kotlas — their share in the payments made 82%.
According to TASS' interlocutor from the region’s Ministry of Culture Anna Tyutrina, about 420,000 tourists visited the Arkhangelsk Region in 2019 (3% growth YOY). Most foreign tourists are from Germany, Finland, Spain and the US. "We see that more tourists have been arriving in the region," she told TASS.