Media: China postpones Boao Forum for Asia amid coronavirus outbreak

HONG KONG, February 21. /TASS/. China's authorities decided to postpone the Boao summit for Asia amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, which was due to to be held on March 24-27 on the Island of Hainan, according to South China Morning Post and its sources.

The Boao International Forum for Asia's organizing committee has not provided any comments as of yet.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites. The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. According to the Chinese top diplomat, this regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.