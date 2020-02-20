Belarus purchases Russian oil without premium via traders with supplies in March

MINSK, February 20. /TASS/. Minsk has purchased 160,000 tonnes of Russian oil without premium via traders, which will be supplied by two tankers to Klaipeda in March and then [will be transported] to Belarus, the press service of Belneftekhim Concern reported on Thursday.

"That is Russian oil, which was purchased via traders without premium. Short delivery period was taken into account. The price is commercial confidentiality. The volume is 160,000 tonnes," the concern said.