Belarus purchases Russian oil without premium via traders with supplies in March

MINSK, February 20. /TASS/. Minsk has purchased 160,000 tonnes of Russian oil without premium via traders, which will be supplied by two tankers to Klaipeda in March and then [will be transported] to Belarus, the press service of Belneftekhim Concern reported on Thursday.
"That is Russian oil, which was purchased via traders without premium. Short delivery period was taken into account. The price is commercial confidentiality. The volume is 160,000 tonnes," the concern said.
The deliveries of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries were stopped on January 1, 2020 because Moscow and Minsk had failed to come to an agreement on this year’s supplies. Later, deliveries were partially resumed by the Safmar Group. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed his government earlier to find alternatives to importing oil from Russia. The authorities in Minsk informed that they had sent proposals to the Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. On January 26, Belarus received the first batch of oil it bought in Norway via the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda.