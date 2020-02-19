Haikou, Sanya online taxi services resume work

HAIKOU, February 19. /TASS/. Online taxi services in the cities of Sanya and Haikou (the southern Chinese province of Hainan) resumed work on Wednesday after the authorities had previously banned their activities amid coronavirus outbreak, www.hinews.cn reported.

The order to suspend the work of these services was issued by the city traffic control regulators on February 9. Such measures became a part of the joint effort to combat the spread of the virus in the province.

One of the main conditions for the resumption of the work of online taxi platforms was their compliance with the rules set by the authorities for the carrying passengers amid coronavirus oubreak. All drivers are obliged to wear protective face masks while driving, as well as to register passengers before the ride. The car's windows should be open for better ventilation, the salon's disinfection should be carried out at least twice a day, according to the rules.

In conformity with the new rules, taxi drivers should register their passengers in a special book after they get into the car. If a client refuses to provide their ID and a mobile phone number, the driver has the right to decline the order.

Earlier, due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus the Hainan authorities had to temporarily suspend online taxi booking services in Haikou and Sanya.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.