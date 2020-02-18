Lukashenko counts on agreement with Rosneft for further cooperation — BelTA

MINSK, February 18. / TASS /. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he was counting on an agreement with Rosneft for further cooperation, said he at the meeting with Rosneft Chairperson Igor Sechin, the BelTA news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Thank you for coming. There is nothing to hide. I would like to discuss with the head of the largest oil-producing public company the situation that is developing in our relations, one might say, Belarus and Russia on oil. I know that you keep abreast of the recent developments, but it would be wrong to not even consult on specific issues, how to proceed and how to work, including with Rosneft," Lukashenko said. "Because last year you delivered to Belarus no more and no less but half of the oil that we bought in Russia. It was recycled here, in Belarus."

"We'd like some clarification," said he. "I think, taking advantage of the fact that we have known each other for a long time, you can hint at something, and we can agree on our further cooperation," Lukashenko added.

He noted that the main issue of the meeting was the situation with oil supplies from Russia.