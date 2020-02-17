Japanese carmakers resume production at Chinese factories — media

TOKYO, February 17. /TASS/. Japanese car manufacturers have begun on Monday to resume operation of their factories located in China which came to a standstill amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo news agency reported.
According to the agency, Toyota Motor reopened its plants in the cities of Changchun and Guangzhou. The manufacturer earlier planned to routinely resume production at its factories in China in early February after Lunar New Year holidays. These plans were later postponed to February 10, however, the epidemiological situation did not improve and the plans were corrected once again.
Another Japanese company, Mazda, also relaunched its plant in Nanjing on Monday.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously called 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people - in late December. The WHO declared it a global emergency, describing the outbreak as an epidemic with multiple foci.
