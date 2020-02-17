Japanese carmakers resume production at Chinese factories — media

TOKYO, February 17. /TASS/. Japanese car manufacturers have begun on Monday to resume operation of their factories located in China which came to a standstill amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the agency, Toyota Motor reopened its plants in the cities of Changchun and Guangzhou. The manufacturer earlier planned to routinely resume production at its factories in China in early February after Lunar New Year holidays. These plans were later postponed to February 10, however, the epidemiological situation did not improve and the plans were corrected once again.