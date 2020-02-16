Belarusian, Saudi top diplomats discuss energy cooperation

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Issues of cooperation in various spheres, including in the energy sector, were in focus of talks between Belarusian and Saudi top diplomats, Vladimir Makey and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The sides discussed possibilities for expanding cooperation in a number of areas, including in the energy, digital and farming sectors," the ministry said, adding that the ministers positively assessed the development of bilateral dialogue and cooperation. The two top diplomats reached an agreement to organize a meeting of the joint trade-and-economic cooperation committee in the near future, and to exchange visits at different levels.

As Belarus has not yet reached an agreement with Russia on oil supplies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on February 14 that Minsk was negotiating with Warsaw possible supplies of oil bought from the United States and Saudi Arabia via the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Contract for supplies of Russian oil to Belarus expired on December 31, 2019. The sides continue to negotiate their extension but are failing to agree the terms. Russia’s Russneft and Neftisa oil companies controlled by businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev resumed supplies to Belarus on January 4. The first batch of Norwegian oil reached Naftan Co. on January 26. Belarus’ Belneftekhim said on February 11 it had pumped process oil from the Druzhba pipeline to its oil refineries. Belarus is demanding compensation for the damaged done by the so-called dirty oil supplies from Russia last April.