Gazprom, German traders halt gas price dispute

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian gas holding Gazprom, and German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and METHA-Methanhandel GmbH stopped arbitration proceedings on gas prices, Gazprom says in its report.

On January 30, 2018, Gazprom initiated arbitration against German companies with a request to revise prices under natural gas supply contracts.

The hearing was scheduled from January 13 to 24 of this year but the parties informed the arbitration tribunal about their intent to stop proceedings on January 10.