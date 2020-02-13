BMW to recall 1,652 cars in Russia due to possible airbag issues

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. BMW Russland Trading, the official BMW representative in Russia will recall 1,652 BMW cars of the third series (E46), sold in Russia between January 1998 and December 2000, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is that in some cars the driver’s airbag is equipped with a single-stage gas generator of the NADI type. There are grounds to believe that this type of gas generator may become depressurized over time," the regulator says.

On the vehicles, which are covered by the recall, the serial number will be checked on the driver’s airbag gas generator. Depending on the results of the inspection, gas generators can be replaced. The regulator noted that all repairs will be free of charge for the cars’ owners.