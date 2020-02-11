Court extends arrest of three defendants in Calvey’s case until February 13

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Basmanny Court in Moscow has prolonged the arrest of three defendants in the case of the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey - Vagan Abgaryan, Ivan Zyuzin and Maxim Vladimirov - until February 13, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court decided to extend the preventive measure with regard to Abgaryan, Zyuzin and Vladimirov leaving them in custody until February 13," the judge said.

Earlier, the Moscow City Court overturned the decision of the Basmanny Court to extend the arrest of defendants until February 13 and sent it for revision.

The defendants in the case of embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from Vostochny Bank, alongside with Michael Calvey are: Baring Vostok’s partners Philip Delpale and Vagan Abgaryan, investment partner for the financial industry sector at Baring Vostok, Ivan Zyuzin, Investment Director at Baring Vostok and also General Director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov and Advisor to the Management Board of Norvik Bank, Alexey Kordichev.

Calvey, Delpale, Kordichev and Tsakunov are held under house arrest.

Baring Vostok’s case

On February 7, 2019, Serzod Yusupov, a minority shareholder in Vostochny Bank filed a complaint with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). In addition, Artyom Avetisyan, another Vostochny shareholder, along with the deputy chairman of the bank’s board Konstantin Rogov testified against Michael Calvey.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into the embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from the Vostochny Bank on February 13, 2019. Michael Calvey is the key defendant in the case. On February 15, 2019, law enforcement agencies arrested Calvey and five others: Vagan Abgaryan, partner at Baring Vostok, Philippe Delpale, an investment partner for the financial industry sector at Baring Vostok, Ivan Zyuzin, Investment Director at Baring Vostok and also General Director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov and Advisor to the Management Board of Norvik Bank, Alexey Kordichev. They are all facing charges under part 4 article 159 of Russia’s Criminal Code (fraud committed on a large scale by an organized group).

Baring Vostok is one of the largest private equity firms focusing on Russia and the CIS with $3.7 bln in capital. Since 1994, the fund has poured more than $2.4 bln of investments into 70 projects in the areas of financial services, oil and gas, telecommunications and media, and into the consumer sector.