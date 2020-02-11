Libya war stymies economic projects, Moscow says

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Libya remains one of the most attractive African countries for Russian companies but the war in the country stymies economic projects, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department Oleg Ozerov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Clearly, resolving conflicts in Libya and other countries of the continent would facilitate the implementation of numerous economic projects. Libya remains one of the most attractive regions in Africa because it has oil and gas reserves and more," he emphasized.

Ozerov added that infrastructure projects were possible in Libya. He pointed out that such agreements had been made in the past. However, according to the Russian senior diplomat, "the question is how to carry it all out under the current circumstances.".