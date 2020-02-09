Taxi services suspend receiving online orders in Sanya, Haikou

HAIKOU, February 9. /TASS/. Due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus the Hainan authorities had to temporarily suspend online taxi booking services in Haikou and Sanya, according to www.hinews.cn.

The relevant order of the cities' traffic authorities comes into force on February 9. Such measures became a part of the joint effort to combat the spread of the virus in the province. The date for the resumption of online taxi services will be announced in due time. The decision will depend on the epidemiological situation on the island.

Earlier, Hainan authorities also decided to suspend intercity bus service and reduce the number of trains on a number of routes.