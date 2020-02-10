Russian companies face shortage of China-made components, says minister

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian enterprises face the shortage of China-made components due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia in the country, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday, adding though that there are no severe problems with supplies.

"Indeed, there is such an issue, which is the result of respective restrictions due to the outbreak of (pneumonia) epidemic in China, whereas we are not interested in restricting cooperation," he said. "I cannot say that it is a severe problem as of today," the minister added.

Moscow will search for alternative suppliers if real problems with components deliveries from China arise, Manturov noted.

Earlier reports said that Russia’s truck manufacturer Kamaz might adjust its production plan starting March 2020 in case of a further spread of the novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia in China and other countries that produce car components.

Meanwhile Russia’s top carmaker Avtovaz said earlier that the company had a sufficiency of required car components produced in China, though it is still estimating the risks related to the coronavirus outbreak.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The number of confirmed cases in China has exceeded 40,200, 909 patients have died, while 3,300 people recovered. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.