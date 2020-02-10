Russian companies face shortage of China-made components, says minister

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian enterprises are facing a shortage of Chinese-made components due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday, adding though that there are no severe problems with supplies.
"Indeed, there is such an issue, which is the result of the respective restrictions due to the outbreak of (the pneumonia) epidemic in China, though we are not interested in restricting cooperation," he said. "I cannot say that it is a severe problem right now," the minister noted, adding that Moscow would search for alternative suppliers should real problems with the deliveries of components from China arise.