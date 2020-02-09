OPEC+ ministers not planning early meeting over coronavirus, Baku says

BAKU, February 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov expects that no early ministerial meeting in the OPEC plus format will be held because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Obviously, no early ministerial meeting in the OPEC plus format will be held," the minister told reporters on Sunday.

The countries will continue consultations on coronavirus in the OPEC plus format, he noted. "There were proposals on rescheduling the March meeting for the middle or the end of February. However, the situation was analyzed and the meeting will be held in March as planned," the minister said.

The energy minister noted that coronavirus has really affected oil prices, which have dropped more than 10% percent, but the situation was stabilizing.

"The situation in terms of oil prices recovery is changing. That’s why we expect that we will meet and discuss the issue in early March," the minister said.