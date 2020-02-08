Aeroflot starts giving extra pay to crews for flights to China

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia’s largest carrier Aeroflot has started paying extra money of 8,300 rubles (about $130) per flight to the crews flying to China, the Sheremetyevo Air Traffic Trade Union said on its site on Saturday.

"The company’s management decided to give the extra pay of 8,300 rubles per flight to cockpit crews on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong in order to raise the level of motivation," Aeroflot says in a newsletter to the staff published by the trade union.

"We do not comment on the issues related to the systems of staff motivation," Aeroflot press office told TASS.

On February 1, regular flights between Russia and China were suspended in the wake of a novel coronavirus outbreak. Only Aeroflot was allowed to fly commercial routes. Russia's Transport Ministry allowed the carriers to fly charter routes to evacuate Russian citizens from China. On February 14, charter flights between the two countries will be stopped officially.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, China has confirmed 34,500 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has hit more than 700, yet more than 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.