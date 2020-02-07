Russia behind China yet in trade with North Korea, says Russia’s ambassador

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia is second to China in economic cooperation with North Korea, but hopes to overcome the decline in trade, Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

"Regrettably, we have to admit that our ties in practical fields, I mean first of all mutual trade, remain at the lows," he said. "Let me highlight two key reasons. The main one is tough international restrictions against the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea - TASS], along with US secondary sanctions against any daredevil who would risk collaborating somehow with Pyongyang, even if that does not run counter to resolutions of the United Nations Security Council."

"Russian business, even the big one, is deeply integrated in the global financial system, and does not dare to take risks, but avoid contacts with North Korean companies," the ambassador said.

The other reason is the closeness to China that could either absorb or supply any goods, and even more, in any amounts.

"Chinese firms, mostly from the number of small ones that have no ties with the US market, use access to cheap loans. Therefore, they are ready to export [goods] under the condition of payment by installments, they are not in pursuit of a big margin and find various ways for trade with the DPRK without violating the sanctions bans," he went on to say.

"That is why, we are still losing here to Chinese partners. Nevertheless, I am hopeful that the time is in the offing when the current deep decline in the Russian - North Korean economic cooperation will be overcome," he added.

Matsegora pointed out that the Moscow-Pyongyang relationship is mature and absolutely sincere, while the level of mutual understanding is extremely high.

"Now that they [the relations between Russia and North Korea - TASS] are free from any ideological burdens, from mentorship by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and from claims about our insufficient material support to ‘the outpost of socialism in the Far East’ voiced by Pyongyang, it has become evident that the cooperation between Russia and North Korea is predetermined by inexorable geopolitical factors and deep historical traditions," he concluded.