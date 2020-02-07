Ruble is more stable than a year ago, Central Bank says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The ruble is currently more stable than a year ago even when taking into account rate fluctuations in January, the Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference on Friday.

"The ruble became much stronger last year and the accumulated effect of such strengthening is still manifesting now. The ruble remains stronger than a year ago even if January fluctuations are taken into consideration. The effect of the last-year change of the currency rate and its disinflationary effect will be exhausted in the first half of the year," Nabiullina said.

The Central Bank reduced the key rate for the sixth time in a row to 6% at the first Board meeting in this year.