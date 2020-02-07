Coronavirus to be uncertainty factor for global economy in coming quarters —Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia notes remaining risks of a significant slowdown in the global economy, with the new coronavirus being the uncertainty factor for coming quarters, the regulator said on Friday.

"The risk of a further slowdown in global economic growth persists, including under the influence of geopolitical factors, intensified volatility in global commodity and financial markets, which may affect the exchange rate and inflation expectations. The coronavirus situation will be an additional uncertainty factor over next quarters," the Bank of Russia says in a comment.