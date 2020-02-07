Coronavirus to be uncertainty factor for global economy in coming quarters —Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia notes remaining risks of a significant slowdown in the global economy, with the new coronavirus being the uncertainty factor for coming quarters, the regulator said on Friday.
"The risk of a further slowdown in global economic growth persists, including under the influence of geopolitical factors, intensified volatility in global commodity and financial markets, which may affect the exchange rate and inflation expectations. The coronavirus situation will be an additional uncertainty factor over next quarters," the Bank of Russia says in a comment.
The Central Bank slashed the key rate for the sixth time in succession to 6% at the first Board meeting in this year.
The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 31,300 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in China, the death toll climbed to 636, and over 1,500 people recovered from the virus.