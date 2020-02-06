Russia requests resumption of talks on need for new OPEC+ reductions, says source

"They asked to resume consultations," he said, adding that the format of the negotiations is not yet clear. Another TASS source also confirmed that the Russian side initially did not agree to the new restrictions in OPEC +. According to sources, the recommendation of the OPEC + technical committee to strengthen the reduction in production by another 600,000 bpd applies to the second quarter of 2020. While TASS does not have an official Ministry of Energy position on this matter, the head of the Ministry Alexander Novak said that Russia is not yet ready to announce support for certain measures, since the forecast for the development of the market is still unclear.

"JTC is continuing to work in Vienna. Our specialists are there, they are watching the situation, discussing various options. I’m not even ready to tell you what we are ready or not ready to do, not fully understanding the situation and clear forecasts for the development of events in connection with coronavirus. To do this, more time is needed to see how the situation will develop, what impact will be on world markets for oil," Novak said.

Earlier, Moody`s published a report from which it followed that the demand for oil in China, the largest consumer of this resource, could be reduced by 10% or 1.4 mln barrels per day due to the effects of the outbreak of pneumonia in the country caused by the new coronavirus . If the epidemic lasts for six months, then the increase in oil inventories will put pressure on oil quotes for another year.

The OPEC + ministerial monitoring committee should still evaluate the conclusion of the OPEC + technical committee, the meeting of which is still scheduled for early March 2020.

The OPEC + agreement provides for a reduction in oil production by the alliance countries by 1.7 million bpd by March 31. Before the situation with coronavirus from China arose, OPEC countries were inclined to believe that this quota could be extended until the end of the year with the possibility of revision in June. However, after the outbreak of the disease, which has already led to a reduction in air travel with China and a slowdown in economic activity in the country due to the prolongation of the New Year holidays, analysts and observers predicted a sharp drop in oil demand.