Lukoil completes reconstruction of Belorechenskaya hydroelectric station

MOSCOW, February 6. / TASS /. Russian oil giant Lukoil completed the reconstruction of the Belorechenskaya hydroelectric station, which has been ongoing since 2017, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

During the reconstruction, two hydropower units were completely replaced with an increase in the unit installed capacity of each from 16 to 24 MW, the total capacity of the Belorechensk hydroelectric station amounted to 48 MW.

"After the reconstruction, the net supply of clean electricity at the power plants will increase by almost 80% and will reach 260 mln kWh per year, which will help to annually prevent emissions of about 130,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent," the report says.

At the same time, the life of the Belorechenskaya hydroelectric station was extended by 40 years; reliability and environmental safety were improved. The efficiency of using hydropotential is also increased due to the use of modern technologies. In addition, comprehensive measures were taken to modernize almost all the auxiliary systems of the station.

Belorechenskaya Hydroelectric Power Station is the leader in hydropower in the Krasnodar Region. The history of the station begins in 1954. The station operates according to the derivation scheme - using the elevation difference between the Belaya and Pshish rivers, its capacity is 48 MW.

The renewable energy capacities of Lukoil include 4 hydroelectric power plants in Russia with a total capacity of 291 MW, 3 solar power plants at own refineries in Russia, Romania and Bulgaria with a total capacity of 20 MW and one wind farm in Romania with a capacity of 84 MW.