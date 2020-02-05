Two charter flights to/from China scheduled for Wednesday

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia limited the number of charter flights to China, to two, on Wednesday, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the chairwoman of the center for prevention of entry and spread of the novel coronavirus on the territory of Russia.

"We are curbing the number of charter flights. Today, there will be only two. Starting from February 14, we are planning to cancel charter flights to ensure safety within the country. Everyone has been already warned," she said at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members.

On December 31, 2019 the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, a trading and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, 24,300 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China. The death toll from the virus has hit 492, while more than 900 patients have recovered from the disease.