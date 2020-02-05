Russia to reduce fish supplies to China due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s fish supplies to China may be reduced due to the novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia, head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov told reporters on Wednesday, adding that local fish producers will have to redirect supplies to other markets.

"In terms of supplies to China, the situation may result in a certain decline of consumption volumes and, consequently, of supplies volumes. We are keeping a close eye on that situation now. Fish producers are considering the option of redirecting available volumes to other markets," he explained, adding that the issue is about substantial supplies volumes, including export of around 600,000 tonnes of pollock.

Meanwhile, the Federal Agency for Fishery estimates China’s fish supplies to Russia as minor and considers it possible to substitute them with locally made products, Shestakov said.

"(China’s) supplies to (Russia) are minor, they virtually slightly exceed 100,000 tonnes," he said, adding that Russian "fish producers will be able to substitute available volumes of the domestic market."

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. This new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in another 24 countries, including Russia. Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has exceeded 24,300 with the deal toll amounting to almost 500 people, while 900 patients recovered.