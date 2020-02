MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The euro on the Moscow Exchange fell by 1% to the level of 68.99 rubles.

The last time the euro was below 69 rubles on January 29, 2020.

As of 14:26 Moscow time, the euro continued to decline and was trading at 68.94 rubles (-1.04%). In turn, the dollar fell 0.9% to 62.57 rubles.

The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with April delivery on London’s ICE increased by 3.5% and amounted to $55.84 per barrel.