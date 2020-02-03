China's ICBC bank allocates $12 mln to Hainan to tackle coronavirus

HAIKOU, February 3. /TASS/. China's ICBC bank (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China), one of the country's five major state-owned commercial financial and credit organizations, has allocated 83 million yuan (about $ 12 million) in loans to the Hainan province to combat the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the publication, the funds will be immediately available to municipal financial departments, hygiene and health committees, disease control centers, as well as hospitals in island's major cities such as Haikou, Sanya, Danzhou, Qionghai. It is noted that the transfer of each tranche is transparent, it is monitored and published on the bank's official WeChat social network account.

In accordance with the central government's decree, in order to combat the outbreak of coronavirus, allocations from government funds, as well as soft loans from the reserves of key financial institutions of China should be provided as soon as possible. Such measures are expected to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to official statistics, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the province reached 71, one resident was cured. About 40% of cases are registered in the two largest Hainan cities — Sanya and Haikou.