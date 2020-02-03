Hainan pharma companies donate worth $6 mln to China's regions affected by coronavirus

HAIKOU, February 3. /TASS/. Nineteen pharmaceutical companies in China's Hainan province donated medical goods worth 42.27 million yuan (about $ 6.14 million) to the Chinese regions infected with a new type of coronavirus, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

According to the media outlet, the Hainan Pharmaceutical Industry Association published a "letter of support in the fight against coronavirus," which called on pharmaceutical enterprises in the province to transfer the necessary goods to the Wuhan Red Cross Society, where the outbreak of pneumonia was first registered, as well as other infected areas of China where the virus is severe.

According to CCTV, 19 Hainan companies supported this initiative and have already sent medical masks, disinfectants, protective clothing, sterile gloves and injection vials with thymopentin (immunomodulator) to Wuhan, Shanghai, Sichuan, Liaoning and Guizhou, as well as Hainan's towns where infection cases were registered.

The products will be delivered as soon as possible.