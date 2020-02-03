Russian, Kuwaiti top diplomats discuss trade dynamics

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Trade dynamics, economic ties and humanitarian exchanges were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Kuwaiti Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides reiterated Moscow’s and Kuwait City’s plans to ensure sustainable positive trade dynamics, further invigoration of economic ties and humanitarian exchanges, including settling all problems of the bilateral agenda," the ministry said.

"The two top diplomats highly assessed their countries’ cooperation over the period of Kuwait’s non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council in 2018-2019 and stressed the importance of further political and diplomatic coordination on key regional and international problems," the ministry noted.