Mainland China stocks plunge 8% as Monday trading kicks off

SHANGHAI, February 3. /TASS/. Mainland Chinese stock markets dropped over 8% as Monday trading opened amid the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus-induced pneumonia in the country. Respective negative dynamics was reported by websites of exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 8.73% to 2,716.70 points, while the Shenzhen Component plunged 9.13% to 9,706.58 points.

According to the official data, the number of infected with the coronavirus in China has exceeded 17,000 people. The authorities were forced to assume strict measures to prevent further proliferation of the coronavirus infection, which seriously affected business environment as well. Particularly, transport sector is experiencing a decline, travel agencies are bearing losses, and retail sales are falling.