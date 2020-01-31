Russia interested in developing trade-economic cooperation with Moldova

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Russia is interested in developing and enhancing trade-economic cooperation with Moldova, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday during a meeting with his Moldovan colleague Ion Chicu on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.

"We are very interested in expanding cooperation with Moldova, making it more substantive and meaningful, namely in the trade-economic sphere," the Russian PM said. He noted that Moldova and Russia are currently renewing government contacts, which is proven by Chicu’s visit to Moscow in November 2019.

Mishustin reminded that Russia had taken serious measures to liberalize trade-economic relations with Moldova, namely in the sphere of fruit and vegetable produce and wine export. "In October-November 2019, we have documented a 6.4% rise in our bilateral trade turnover compared to the corresponding period of 2018, which constitutes nearly $1.5 bln. Of course, we expect that our relations will develop, which includes both our bilateral ties and our cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union [EAEU]," the Russian head of government said.

Chicu congratulated Mishustin on his appointment as Russian Prime Minister. Mishustin noted that they both are taking part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council for the first time (Moldova acts as an EAEU observer state).