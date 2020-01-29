Measures from President’s address worth $65.8 bln of extra financing by 2024

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Measures announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the State of the Nation Address will require 4,128 trillion rubles ($65.8 bln) worth of additional expenditures, of which 3.77 trillion rubles ($60.09 bln) are federal budget funds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russia’s Finance Ministry has provided final calculations on financing measures from President’s address. Additional expenditures of budgets will total 4.128 trillion rubles ($65.8 bln) by 2024, of which 3.77 trillion rubles ($60.09 bln) are federal budget funds and 0.358 trillion rubles ($5.7 bln) are the funds of constituent entities’ budgets," he said.

Amendments to the budget will be submitted to Russia’s government by February 11, 2020, Siluanov added.