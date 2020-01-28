NordStar to suspend flights from Russia's Novosibirsk to Hainan

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 28. /TASS/. Nordstar has suspended flights from Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo Airport to Hainan's resort city of Sanya. Flights will be canceled from February 6 almost until the end of March, Tolmachevo press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The flights of NordStar [from Tolmachevo] to Sanya were canceled from February 6 to March 22," the press service said.

NordStar operated direct flights from Novosibirsk to Hainan twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays. According to the airline's official website, the cancellation of flights to the Chinese resort from Russian cities is being carried out due to more frequent cases of infection with China's new coronavirus. NordStar carried passengers as part of the tour package of the travel agency Rus-Tour, and tickets for flights could be purchased on the airline’s official website. All passengers NordStar will be offered a refund.

"In order to cancel the tourist package bought from Rus Tour to China's Sanya the tourists will have to address the tourist agency they bought the tours from. passengers who bought tickets to Sanya from Russian cities via NordStar website will need to reach call center", the company said on its official website.