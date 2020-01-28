Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect tourism industry, expert says

YEKATERINBURG, January 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus outbreak is unlikely to affect the tourism industry, Urals Tourism Association Director Mikhail Maltsev told a press conference at the TASS regional information center on Tuesday.
"If the infection does not spread, the tourism industry will get over it easily enough because China has a limited market share," he pointed out. "However, if the virus spreads to other countries in Southeast Asia and the Russian consumer watchdog, the Federal Agency for Tourism and other watchdogs recommend against tourist trips to those countries, particularly Thailand and Vietnam, and if it happens in the near future, then the situation could get out of control and it will take measures to save the industry. Still, the current situation poses no threat to the tourism market," Maltsev added.
On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.
According to recent data, over 4,500 cases of patients infected with the virus and 106 deaths have been confirmed in China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of national concern but refrained from declaring it an international emergency.