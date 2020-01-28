Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect tourism industry, expert says

YEKATERINBURG, January 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus outbreak is unlikely to affect the tourism industry, Urals Tourism Association Director Mikhail Maltsev told a press conference at the TASS regional information center on Tuesday.

"If the infection does not spread, the tourism industry will get over it easily enough because China has a limited market share," he pointed out. "However, if the virus spreads to other countries in Southeast Asia and the Russian consumer watchdog, the Federal Agency for Tourism and other watchdogs recommend against tourist trips to those countries, particularly Thailand and Vietnam, and if it happens in the near future, then the situation could get out of control and it will take measures to save the industry. Still, the current situation poses no threat to the tourism market," Maltsev added.