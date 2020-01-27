Tehran ready to develop relations with Moscow, says Iranian president

TEHERAN, January 27. /TASS/. Iran is ready to continue to develop relations with Russia, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday at a meeting with visiting speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin.

"Stability in the region has special importance for Iran and Russia. That is why we are ready to continue to develop bilateral relations between our countries," Rouhani’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to the Iranian president, Tehran’s trade relations with the countries of the region are entering a new level, with "good cooperation with the Russian government on that track."

"The recent joint drills in the Gulf of Oman involving Iran, Russia and China show that the countries want to establish closer relations with each other," he noted.

A Russian parliamentary delegation led by Volodin arrived in the Iranian capital city on Monday.

Joint naval drills involving Iran, Russia and China were held in the Gulf of Oman in the Indian Ocean from December 27 to December 30, 2019.