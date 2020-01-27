Coronavirus epidemics to have small impact on global oil demand, says OPEC

RABAT, January 27. /TASS/. The coronavirus outbreak will have minor influence on prospects of the global oil demand, Algeria’s Minister of Energy and President of the OPEC Conference Mohamed Arkab said on Monday, cited by the Algerie Presse Service news agency.

"Initial data shows at present that the recent epidemics is less dangerous than the severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS - TASS] epidemics in 2003," Arkab said.

"Therefore, the impact of the coronavirus epidemics on the global oil demand prospects will be mild," the official said.

"The Organization is closely following the evolution of oil markets in conjunction with the coronavirus," he added.