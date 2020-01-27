Tourist industry to feel "aftershocks" of coronavirus in a month —Federation of Hoteliers

"I do want to express hope that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection will not have a global impact on the tourism market. I think we will feel some aftershocks of this problem in the near future, within a month or two," he said.

KAZAN, January 27. /TASS/. Tourism business will feel some impact from the spread of coronavirus in the next one or two months, Vadim Prasov, Vice President of the Federation of restaurateurs and hoteliers of Russia said on Monday. He was speaking at a meeting of the Board of the State Committee of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan on tourism.

On Friday, January 24, Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency recommended tour operators to stop sales of tours to China until the epidemiological situation normalizes. After that, tour operators Anex Tour and Tez Tour suspended the sale of tours to China. Charter airlines Azur Air and I Fly also suspended flights to some destinations. The tours that were purchased earlier can be canceled or rebooked for other dates or destinations.

"I don’t think that we will be very much affected by this, <...> we do not purchase so many products in China, as far as I know. <...>. In this case, the suppliers will quickly reorient themselves. If you recall the case of import substitution, when they imposed all those bans, sanctions, anti-sanctions, the market rearranged quite quickly, despite the fact that the problem was much bigger then," Prasov told reporters. He was answering a question about possible impact of a ban on the supply of certain types of products from China to the restaurant business in Russia.

Vladivostok is one the tourist centers of Russia’s Far East, tourists from the Asia-Pacific region come to in particular to visit seafood restaurants. According to Prasov, it is now difficult to imagine how the spread of coronavirus will damage this type of tourism.

"From today, the Chinese authorities have banned the departure of organized tourist groups. Last year, 1,300,000 Chinese tourists visited St. Petersburg. Believe me, this is even more than in Vladivostok. Accordingly, there is a lot of damage? Of course, there is a lot of damage. The question [is] how long it will last, "he said.

New virus

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

Now the number of confirmed cases of infection in China exceeded 2,800 people, while the death toll has risen to 81. The cases of the disease have been reported in almost all regions of China, including Beijing and Shanghai.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.