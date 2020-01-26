ICBC bank becomes first official partner of Asian Beach Games on Hainan

SANYA, January 26. /TASS/. The Commercial and Industrial Bank of China (ICBC) became the first official partner of the VI Asian Beach Games, due on November 28, 2020 in Hainan's Sanya. The signing ceremony for the agreement took place in Sanya earlier this week, according to the Hainan Daily.

The partnership agreement was signed by Vice Mayor of Sanya Zhou Jun and head of the city branch of ICBC Wang Lin. Thus, Hainan's ICBC branch became the strategic financial partner of the upcoming games. The parties agreed that the bank will provide the organizing committee of the games with financial services on the highest level to ensure the success of this large-scale sports event.

At the end of December last year, the organizing committee of the games also launched a campaign to search and select sponsors, goods, tickets and sports lottery tickets operators. ICBC was chosen by the organizing committee as the banking partner of the games after a series of investment presentations with the participation of the largest banks in China.

The city of Sanya won the right to host the VI Beach Asian Games in March. Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).