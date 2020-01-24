Ukraine transfers Olvia port to concession

KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine transferred the Olvia port on the Black Sea near the city of Nikolayev to a Qatari company, Prime Minister of the country Alexei Goncharuk wrote in the Telegram channel.

"The concession tender in the Olvia port ended. The winner is the QTerminals from Qatar. This is a leading port operator of Qatar," Goncharuk wrote.

The Qatari company will make annual concessionary payments to the Ukrainian budget totaling 82 mln hryvnia ($3.35 mln). The successful bidder committed itself to invest 3.4 bln hryvnia ($140 mln) into the Olvia port in five years and 80 mln hryvnia ($3.2 mln) more into the infrastructure of the Nikolayev Region.