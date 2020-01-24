Hainan's medical tourism zone presents new logo

HAIKOU, January 24. /TASS/. Hainan's pilot ​​international medical tourism zone, the Lecheng cluster, introduced a new logo. According to www.hinews.cn, the emblem will be used for the zone's complex promotion on its official website, on social networks and messengers, as well as on advertising banners at provincial airports.

The logo is designed in the shape of a circle, at the bottom of which there are two palm trees - a symbol of the tropical island of Hainan. According to the chief designer Bian Jianwen, the main colors of the emblem - purple and blue-green - represent a modern, energetic, innovative image of the pilot medical tourism zone.

"The logo's main task is to present Boao, the area on the east coast of Hainan where the cluster is located, as the City of Hope," said Bian Jianwen. He also emphasized that the development of a pilot medical tourism zone can boost the promotiopn of "healthy China" ideology.

The new logo will be used on the cluster’s official website, on Weibo social network, Lecheng’s account on WeChat and other information channels, the news outlet reports. It is necessary to increase the popularity of the pilot medical tourism zone not only in China, but also worldwide, the outlet notes.

According to the news outlet, the cluster gained 365 million yuan ($ 53.7 million) in 2018, which is 2,3 times more than the 2017 indicators. By 2030, at least 100 projects are expected to be implemented at Lecheng — 71 of those have already obtained an official approval.

According to the Chinese authorities, Lecheng is intended to become the world's largest research and development base, equipped with advanced medical equipment, as well as a platform for personnel exchange and international cooperation in the healthcare sector. The cluster is also expected to contribute to the development of China’s medical tourism industry.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.