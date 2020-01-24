Kremlin lauds Germany’s plans to allocate funds for St. Petersburg’s war veteran hospital

"This can only be welcomed, undoubtedly," Peskov insisted. "Such gestures should also be commended, especially during the 75th Victory Anniversary year."

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Germany’s intention to earmark funds for the refurbishment of the St. Petersburg War Veterans Hospital deserves commendation as a charitable gesture towards the living survivors of the Siege of Leningrad, says Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The spokesman also asked journalists not to forget "about the care provided to the veterans by the [Russian] government, the country who provides support and creates infrastructure for veterans."

According to the earlier reports, the German government plans to allocate some 1.7 million euro for the refurbishment of the St. Petersburg War Veterans Hospital as a "humanitarian gesture" towards the living survivors of the Siege of Leningrad.

The St. Petersburg War Veterans Hospital, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2016, is a multi-profile medical facility, equipped with modern medical technology and hardware, and staffed with highly qualified staff. Thirty-two departments take care of about 35,000 patients annually.