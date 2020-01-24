Hainan's trade volume with Belt and Road countries reaches $5.7% in 2019

HAIKOU, January 24. /TASS/. Hainan's trade volume with the Belt and Road Initiative member-states in 2019 increased by 10.6% reaching 35.2 bln yuan (about $5.7 bln), according to the Hainan Daily newspaper, which is citing local customs office.

Last year, the increase in trade turnover with the Belt and Road Initiavive states amounted to 38.9% of Hainan's total foreign trade turnover. Positive dynamics is seen in other foreign trade fields as well. Thus, Hainan's trade turnover with ASEAN states in the said period increased by 42.3% reaching 27.7 bln yuan (about $4 bln).

The volume of Hainan's trade with US, EU and Japan in 2019 reached 14.9 bln yuan ($2.1 bln), 13.4 bln yuan ($1.9 bln) and 3.2 bln yuan ($470 mln) respectively. Growth rates in all three areas amounted to slightly more than 50%.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.