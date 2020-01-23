Moscow, Minsk to devise long-term formula on energy prices, says Union State

MINSK, January 23. /TASS/. State Secretary of the Union State Grigory Rapota considers it reasonable for Minsk and Moscow to devise a long-term formula on energy prices.

"It is necessary to devise a long-term formula on energy prices to make sure the sides are not forced to conduct difficult talks each time," he said at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies on Thursday.

"The matter of the dispute on oil and gas issues has not been put to rest," the BelTA news agency quoted Rybakov as saying.

Belarus failed to reach an agreement with Russian oil companies on terms of oil supplies starting January 1, 2020 by the end of last year. Utilization of refineries has been reduced to the minimum technologically allowed level. Later one-off contracts on supplies of oil to Belarusian refineries were resumed, particularly to the Novopolotsk refinery Naftan and the Mozyr refinery.

In January-February, Belarus will receive gas at last year’s price of $127 per 1,000 cubic meters.