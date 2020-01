MINSK, January 23. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus can find optimal solutions to the oil and gas issues in the immediate future despite the persisting differences in the parties’ stances, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS on Thursday.

"Despite certain differences in the parties’ approaches, optimal solutions, which will suit the partners, should be found in the near future, which will likewise confirm the scale and practice of bilateral cooperation on oil and gas," he noted.