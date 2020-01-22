Russia’s Arctic development strategy through 2035 to be presented at SPIEF

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia will present the strategy for development of the Arctic zone through 2035 for the first time at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2020, press service of Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the Forum, said in a statement following a meeting between Adviser to Russian President Anton Kobyakov and the Ambassador of Singapore Premjith Sadasivan.

"The strategy for the development of the Arctic zone until 2035 will be announced for the first time <...> at the next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the statement said.

Russia’s Security Council headed by President Vladimir Putin approved the cornerstone of state policy in the Arctic in late December 2019. A representative of press service of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic told TASS in early November that it had submitted the draft presidential decree on the cornerstone of state policy in the Arctic zone until 2035 to the cabinet of ministers. The document is to integrate measures stipulated by National Projects and state programs, investment plans of infrastructure companies, development programs of Arctic regions and cities, according to Putin.

The cornerstone of state policy in the Arctic by 2020 is defined by the document approved in 2008 by Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russian President at that time. It specifies the main targets, key goals, strategic priorities and mechanisms for implementation of Russia’s state policy in the Arctic, as well as a system of strategic planning measures for social and economic development of Russia’s Arctic zone and provision of Russia’s national security.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 3 to 6, 2020. Anton Kobyakov invited Singapore to participate in the next Forum, Roscongress said.