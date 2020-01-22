Bank of Russia expects continuation of inflation drop in Russia in early 2020

Number of citizens declared bankrupt in Russia up over year by 70%

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Inflation is expected to continue going down in Russia early this year, the Central Bank says on Wednesday.

According to the Bank of Russia, inflation in the country totaled 3% in annual terms in December 2020.

"The Bank of Russia forecasts continuation of annual inflation decline in early 2020, in particular on account of withdrawing the effect of VAT rate increase at the beginning of 2019 from the estimate," the regulator says.

Inflation can decelerate to 2.5-2.6% year-on-year by the end of January in Russia, department head of the Central Bank Alexander Morozov told reporters earlier.