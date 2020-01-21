Hainan's foreign trade volume up by 6.8% in 2019

HAIKOU, January 21. /TASS/. Hainan's foreign trade turnover in 2019 amounted to 90.5 billion yuan (about $ 13.3 billion), which is by 6.8% higher than the same figure for 2018. The data was published by the Hainan Daily, with a reference to local customs statistics.

Exports for the said period grew by 15.4% to 34.3 billion yuan ($ 5.04 billion), while imports amounted to 56.2 billion yuan ($ 8.2 billion), an increase of 2.1% year on year. The highest foreign trade turnover, according to the customs office, was seen last year in Danzhou, Haikou and Sanya. The corresponding figures for these three cities in 2019 amounted to 41 billion yuan ($ 6 billion), 33.1 billion yuan ($ 4.8 billion) and 9.7 billion yuan ($ 1.4 billion). Out of fourteen cities and counties of the province that conduct foreign trade operations, growth in trade was recorded in nine territorial units.

The increase in foreign trade is observed against the background of the implementation of the pilot project of a free trade zone and a free port with Chinese characteristics in Hainan. President Xi Jinping announced his launch in April 2018 at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the island province and Hainan Special Economic Zone.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.