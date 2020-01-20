Hainan authorities to retain control over real estate business in 2020

HAIKOU, January 20. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities do not intend to give up restrictions on real estate sales in the region and allow the sales before five years after its purchase in 2020. The head of the local Department for Housing and Construction Huo Juran denied the rumors about lifting restrictions and abandoning the fight against frauds on real estate market.

"Our province will firmly stick to the principle that 'a house is for living, not for speculations," he said at a press conference." We will ensure the structural transformation of the real estate market in accordance with the tasks economic development is facing".

According to the official, recent rumors of impending easing and lifting of restrictions on transactions with the purchase and sale of real estate in the province are groundless. Huo Juran said that the Hainan authorities will ensure stability on the real estate market, help solve all the issues the local residents might have.

According to statistics, in 2019, investments in real estate on Hainan decreased year on year by 22.1%, thus, the sold residential space decreased by 42.1%. According to the local authorities, real estate prices over the past 12 months "have generally remained stable." At the same time, investments in all other sectors of the economy (production, services and trade) increased — their share grew by 6.9 percentage points, reaching to 58.4%.

The Hainan authorities are actively tackling frauds on real estate market, which could seriously slow down the region’s economic development. According to the new rules, a house or an apartment on the island can be sold only five years after its purchase. In order to purchase real estate in major cities - Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai, one must live there for at least 60 months and provide the authorities with evidence of income tax deductions and insurance payments. For other cities, it is required to stay on the island for two years, except for four cities in the central part (Wuzhishan, Baoting, Qionzhong and Baisha), where tourists are not allowed to buy and sell housing or commercial property.